It's quite a time to be a fan of a couple of the BC spring sports programs right now.



Both the baseball team and women's lacrosse team are in the Top 10 this week, with women's lax set to renew The Holy War this weekend and the the baseball team taking its remarkable start down to Louisville for a big ACC series. Meanwhile, the football team is dotting I's and crossing T's ahead of the spring game next Saturday.



Speaking of next Saturday, it's setting up to be quite a Spring Fest day around campus. The football team's spring game kicks off at 11, while the lacrosse team will host Virginia on Senior Day (2 P.M.) and baseball be hosting Duke for the second game of a three-game set (2 P.M.)



While head coach Jeff Hafley won't get to see how his staff changes and roster moves pan out until September, he's been able to enjoy what Mike Gambino and Acacia Walker-Weinstein have been able to do so far. He also believes their success is good for the entire BC community.



"I think it helps everything," Hafley said Wednesday after practice. "I think Coach Gambino and Acacia are doing awesome jobs. I went to the baseball game last weekend, I watched the baseball and softball games. The energy and excitement and belief they have, I think he's a great coach. If you look, this time last year, it wasn't anything like this. You get young guys who are developed and believe, all of the sudden he's got them. Acacia, just the consistency. I've watched those girls practice, it's impressive. They're really good and talented, athletic and well coached. Continued success to both of them. That's really cool for Gambino - who's one of the best guys ever."



New co-defensive coordinator Sean Duggan has seen it all as a BC guy both past and present. Anytime there's some legitimate buzz - and it doesn't get more buzzy than being in the Top 10 no matter what the sport - it's hard not to be motivated by everything going on around you.



"Yeah, for sure," Duggan said. "It's awesome. Obviously, women's lacrosse has been killing it now for a couple years and obviously winning a national championship is pretty awesome. Baseball's been...I mean, they're No. 9 in the country right now, they beat UMass (Tuesday). I saw over the weekend they won 24-12 over Georgia Tech, it's awesome. I think that's one of the things that makes BC so special. we all root for each other. We all follow each other. It's not just that football's in it's own bubble, or baseball, or lacrosse. We're all really a community here and it's kind of what makes this place special."



Duggan joked at one point during his availability that linebacker Vinny DePalma was about to hit a decade as an Eagle. It's not quite that long, but in that time, the veteran linebacker has seen success come in all different forms as a student and a fan of the other programs. Right now, with baseball and women's lacrosse cruising towards their respective tournaments and hopefully deep runs, he's as into it as anyone.



"Yah, I think so," DePalma said if the success around the team is adding some motivation during this spring ramp-up. "We were out somewhere this weekend and there was a ton of BC people around and my friend from another school was talking about how different BC is, how tight-knit of a community it is. He's like, 'this is a special place,' so I think that's a really cool thing about it and I know people talked about it when I was getting recruited here.



"Six years later, it doesn't matter. People that played here 20 years ago, 30 years ago, it's really the same message and mission of the school. It's about the community, the people and everyone supporting each other. I think any time anyone at BC wins, we all get real excited."





