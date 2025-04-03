Spring Practice Report (Day 11)

CHESTNUT HILL - Miserable day outside early this morning but another good one inside Fish for the Eagles.

Crispness and efficient nature of practice is (expectedly) NFL training camp-like. Bill O'Brien has rarely (can honestly count on one hand) had to scream at his team to lock in or anything like that.

Just shells and about an hour and a half today. With limited practices in pads and Saturdays usually reserved for some legitimate run, only two more of those opportunities remain (with probably one more thrown in Tuesday or Thursday next week). Giving the guys a bit of a breather here while still getting plenty of work done makes sense.

Everything from Day 11 and some thoughts on where things might stand heading into the final four practices...

-Good amount of recruits on hand again lining the sideline. Didn't see any big names or faces. I expect Saturday to be absolutely jammed again.

-Early 2-on-2 and 3-on-3 route concept work. Didn't chart any of them because I believe specific targets were being looked for just to run through the play. Either way, no dropped balls at least.

-7-on-7...

Lonergan: Quick over the middle to Franklin, swing for Turbo, back-to-back incompletions

James: Incompletion to Zamor over the middle (intermediate, high/behind), swing for Broome, incomplete deep for McLaughlin, great ball to the left sideline for Wilkins with tight coverage.

Reisig: Crosser to Ferrucci, swing for Ferrucci, crosser to Kaelan Chudzinski, quick out to McDonald

Lonergan: Phenomenal back shoulder deep ball for Bond with Bond adjusting nicely, comeback to Lockwood, sideline completion to Skeete, quick comeback for Bond.

James: PBU by Omarion Davis on the left sideline against Brady Clough, incomplete deep-ish over the middle for Zamor, scramble left and completion to Broome on the sideline, quick completion again to Broome.

Reisig: No play (no one open, blown dead), underneath completion to Nedrick Boldin Jr., out to Chudzinski, quick completion to Boldin Jr.

-Punt work for a bit. As I said in the forum , it's tough to really know what the team is working on any given time one of the punters is kicking because the ball often hits the roof. There's times where it doesn't when working on directional punting, but I'm no special teams expert. I'm not really sure who's doing it best with little to no return game involved. If I had to guess, it feels like Quinn is going to be the guy and kicks the best, but what the hell do I know about punting? I do know he hasn't kicked a competitive field foal. More on that shortly...

-Team period, full drive for each QB coming out of their own end zone...

James: Deep bomb down the right sideline to Bond, an absolute drop-in-the-bucket dime, missed the next play sneezing (seriously), quick out (couldn't see to who), dump off to Jordan McDonald, deep incompletion to Harris, (ball moved to the 50), run stuff outside for Jayzen Flint, (ball moved inside the 5), TD pass to Harris in the left side of the end zone (wide ass open), great play design).

Lonergan: Deep-ish shot over the middle to Skeete, (ball reset back inside BC territory), run stuff, comeback for Zamor, nice cut and run by Broome, would-be big catch and run for Zamor on a quick throw (whistle blown), deep shot down the right sideline for Wilkins on a great ball (over freshman TJ Green), short run for Broome, (ball placed around the 12), check down to Clough, incompletion to the front right pylon for Clough.

Reisig: Run Ferrucci, missed the next play, out to Ferrucci, short run for Hunter Clark, ball behind on a crosser (didn't see intended for who, ball moved to the 50 and eventually inside the 10), leaping TD grab for Zamor (may have been out of bounds but sick grab).

-Competitive field goal period for I think just the second time this spring. Liam Connor, Luca Lombardo and Sam Stone rotated kicking from 35-45 yards out on each hash and dead center. Each guy got four kicks. Combined, they went 12-12. Again, I'm no special teams expert, but if they needed to open the season tomorrow I think it's Lombardo. The ball makes a completely different sound off his foot, that's the one thing I know for certain and his distance is pretty impressive.

-Situational work to end the day. 30 seconds left, field goal wins it, no timeouts, ball at the 35...

Lonergan: Quick slant to Bond, field goal unit sprints on, Connor knocks down the field goal.

James: Quick slant to Wilkins, field goal unit sprints on, Lombardo makes the field goal. Great job by holder Shamus Florio getting a bad snap down.

Reisig: Quick slant to Boldin Jr., field goal unit sprints on, Sam Stone shanks the field goal left.

So, it's hard to ignore the whole Lonergan repping first when 'one's' are called (that's only a recent thing), but I also don't want to get roped in since it's March. Like, things could completely flip in August. However, I will also acknowledge that this is the time of year I thought James showed he was the better QB last year but I'll go to my grave believing it was only circumstances that led to Tommy starting.

Aside from wanting my take on James being the guy to lead this program to that upper level again to be right, it's impossible not to see what Lonergan is doing. Accurate, has picked up the offense quickly and after struggling for like a day or two on deep throws, he's had a bunch of big plays to receivers. James has had his share as well, but it feels like this is much, much closer than I ever thought it would be this early.

I still believe the wide receivers and running backs are the two best rooms. Tight ends could be very underrated but need to see it regularly in games. O-line is going to be fine, too much experience up there within the program for the continuity not to help them along. Don't underestimate Applebaum's influence too.

On the flip side, I think the D-line will be good. There's depth there. Linebacker is still the biggest question. Pemberton is a great story and Tim Hays along with Billy Van Pelt have been serviceable, but Crouch and McGowan will need to be healthy and factors for that side of the ball. Zabal and Faoa are good players, but the depth will be tested if Blackwell can't return. I believe the DB's have a chance to be elite and that's even if they're extremely careful with Jackson. There's a ton of talent making plays regularly and it's another deep room.

Should be another good day Saturday with competition ramped up.