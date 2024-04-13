CHESTNUT HILL - You've all heard me yap enough about the last 14 practices. Here's what I took away from Saturday's scrimmage/spring game to officially end this part of the season...



-Whoever is in charge of making decisions like not allowing 21 year old adults to tailgate should be fired and embarrassed. There was ZERO buzz around the stadium all day and I got there at 10. Ghost town and easily the smallest crowd for a spring game I've seen in my now 5 years covering the program. If I'm BOB, his staff and the players I'm livid.



-I think the team felt it too. This was the worst day the offense had all of camp - particularly Castellanos - and it wasn't really close. He did have some great throws late including an absolute dime to Skeete for a TD during situational work, but James looked far more like QB1 than Castellanos did on Saturday.



-Speaking of James, man I know I've said he's looked good in camp (at least he and a few other guys proved me right today) but he had complete command of the offense. I immediately dismissed the idea of a QB change last year, but after watching each practice and Saturday, it's a possibility. Do I still think it's TC's job? Yes, he's more athletic...HOWEVER, I don't know if BOB will have the patience with TC if he keeps making decisions and throws like he did on Saturday. Something to keep an eye on at the start of camp.



-As I've said all spring, Ezeiruaku and Okpala might have huge years. Both were seemingly in the backfield on every drop back today flying off the edges. I know people thought the line looked bad today, but I think it was more the defense putting the pedal to the metal more than they'd been able to inside Fish. That's a veteran line. They're going to be fine.



-Tucker and Turner stood out at DB today. The hit turner had that nearly decapitated Ferrucci was thunderous. I'm a firm believer in every level of this defense this season.



-Linebacker has obviously been a problem for this team for a few years now, but I continue to be impressed with Juan Zabal. He also had a major hit and even though I'm not sure he gets significant time early, he's playing his way into a role with the physicality. Didn't notice Steele today, but adding him will be a huge boost too obviously.



-I told you to watch out for Reed Harris and Luke McLaughlin. Both guys were everywhere today and I gotta believe BOB sees the playmaking ability. McLaughlin should be a lock for crossers over the middle on 3rd-&-5 or 6-sih. Harris should be part of that outside WR rotation because he can go up and get it or beat someone over the middle. With Griffin now gone and Bond (probably) getting eased back into things when camp starts, both of those guys can be weapons for the O. I'd throw McGowan in there too, I thought he flashed at times.



-Same thing with Ferrucci, but really all the backs. Jones and McDonald have been impressive all camp and with Broome and Kye down, they've taken advantage of the opportunity. Very deep room. Ward didn't stand out much but I do still think he'll be a factor.



-Another guy that I've seemingly mentioned in every write up this spring was Quintayvious Hutchins and man did he make me look good today. That's another guy playing his way into a big role.



-I have absolutely no idea who the starting kicker will be, but it's clearly going to be a competition right down to the wire.



Overall, this was a largely disappointing day in my opinion. I may have overhyped the offense a little too much, but you can see some of the flashes that are there. The TC performance was very alarming. I'm choosing to chalk it up to the downright horrendous atmosphere at Alumni today, but now we won't have any answers till camp.



Thanks again for following along this spring and I'll have more this week on specific positions as well as some women's lax coverage as they start to make their postseason push.



Three months until training camp starts.