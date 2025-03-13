Spring ball observations - Day 2

BC was back at it inside Fish on Thursday morning for spring practice No. 2.

Jumping right into everything I saw during mostly team periods (1-on-1's, 7-v-7 and actual team periods)...

1-v-1's

-Lonergan with two nice balls on the sidelines to Skeete and (I think) Montague.

-Nice deep ball from James dropped in the bucket to Montague down the left sideline

-Ferrucci burns McShane on a quick out (Robinson at QB)

-Bullet from James to Bond on the sideline against Njita Sinkala

-Deep swing pass from James to VJ Wilkins (impressive, speedy) against Charlie Comella

-James to Ferrucci on the sideline

-James to Zach Schnorrbush deep over the middle

Team period

-Deep TD from James to Harris who made a sick falling down/diving catch

-Deep TD down the right side to Bond from Lonergan

-Edwin Kolenge flies off the edge for a run stuff

-Little punt/punt return work. Andy Quinn was actually the best of the group, but it was in a controlled situation. Returners included Farris, Sinkala, Wilkins and Price.

7-v-7

-James to Harris on a nice ball over the middle

-KP Price PBU vs. Franklin (from James)

-Lonergan short passes to McDonald, Wilkins and Luke McLaughlin. Ball gets out very quick with Lonergan.

-James had a nice, sharp out to Wilkins. Also noticed Palaie Faoa a bit more at LB today, he could be an interesting guy to watch.

Team period

-Highlight of the day for me was Lonergan standing in and delivering a ball perfectly to Bond over the middle with Stoudmire in his face.

-Also worth noting that at this point it was hard not to notice the moose that is Zeke Moore running with the ball in his hand after a catch. Tight end room has some big boys.

-Deep dime in the corner from James to Dawson Pough. James also laid a fantastic ball into Harris deep that was ultimately dropped with some tight coverage.

-Happened to glance over at the other side of the field and saw Shaker Reisig lay an absolute beautiful ball down the right sideline for Cedric Lott Jr., who plucked it off a defender's head in stride.

Team (tempo)

-James short to Skeete, run for Turbo, short middle to Harris, swing to Turbo, out to Bond

-Run McDonald, scramble Lonergan, shot pass to Ty Lockwood, 2 runs for McDonald

-Bad snap with Shaker in, short pass to Ryan Boultwood

Other nuggets

-Stoudmire and Kolenge were extremely disruptive throughout the day when given the opportunities

-Three deepest positions are still RB, WR and TE. LB depth is going to be a question, but guys like Zabal and Tim Hays could surprise people.

-DB room is also very deep and already showing flashes of very good coverage

Onto day No. 3 for the Eagles Saturday morning.