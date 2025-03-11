Spring Ball Day 1 Observations

CHESTNUT HILL - Fish Field House was alive with noise again on Tuesday morning as the Eagles hit the field for the first time in a team setting in 2025.

The first of 15 spring practices lasted from 9:15 until about 11:06 before sprints from sideline-to-sideline wrapped things up.

Here's everything that stood out:

-Number changes throwing me off big time. Grayson James is now wearing No. 3. Jordan McDonald has taken Kye's old No. 5.

-Lonergan (wearing No. 9) is impressive and he's clearly been through 'real' football with Alabama. Looked like a vet both in drills and team stuff. He and Shaker Reisig did miss some throws, but it's the first day in March, it is what it is.

-Jacobe Robinson looked jacked (it might have been rolled up sleeves) and had a few good throw when I watched him in various team stuff. If I was completely guessing right off the bat, I'd say he's currently No. 2 only because of his experience in the system, but Lonergan could easily take over by training camp.

-To that point, O'Brien emphasized that there's no true depth chart at this point in the year, but there still has to be groups of 1's, 2's and 3's for obvious practice reasons.

-I ultimately will always believe this is James' job to lose until it isn't. The other two - particularly Lonergan - look the part, but James just looked comfortable running the offense and had some outstanding deep balls. More on those later...

-As expected, while there isn't technically first team anything yet, the vets will most likely lead the O-line. Bowry, Taylor, Daughterty, Allick and Cline have been through it here and assuming health, I'd assume is the unit. Day 1 has a lot of mixing and matching so tough to get the cleanest read, but ride the vets unless one of the younger guys pop. Admittedly didn't watch much of the other O-linemen on Day 1, trying to keep an eye on the 'regulars.'

-Turbo Richard and Alex Broome both looked very good. Turbo has an argument as RB1 heading into spring ball and camp in the summer and based on one day, no reason for that not to be the case. It's going to be very similar to last year (again, obviously assuming health). Guys are going to get touches because they're so deep. McDonald, Broome, Ferrucci are all more than capable. Young guys Dodd and MacCormack weren't even there yet too.

-Tight end is going to be fascinating. Alabama transfer Ty Lockwood is a large human being and impressed early. There's other prototypical type guys that look like they're built in NCAA 25 like Zeke Moore, Brady Clough and Kaeden Chudzinski. It's Lockwood's job to lose as of March 11th, but man does he look the part. Don't forget about old reliable Jeremiah Franklin too, who looks like his usual, dependable self.

-Top 3 receivers we all assume look like the top three receivers for Day 1. Bond, Skeete and Harris could be the best trio in the ACC at the end of the season. One other guy that really stands out is No. 81 Cedric Lott Jr. He's listed at 6'5," 209lbs., but looks 6'7," 215 when lines up outside. I was on him last year and ultimately he was still just a role guy, but I really hope there's more Luke McLaughlin in this offense too. He's literally Wes Welker or Julian Edelman and just has that perfect third down look and ability. Gets open and catches the ball intermediately every time.

-As I suspected, my guy Josiah Griffin along with Sedarius McConnell are probably the best bets to try and replace that void left by Ezeiruaku on the edges. Kwan Williams and George Rooks - both proven and reliable - should hold up the inside and there's plenty of depth with that group too. Guys like Edwin Kolenge and Ty Clemons will see plenty of rotational - if not starter reps at some point. Lot of talent and size there to mix and match with game-to-game. One other young name to watch is No. 47 Caden Bowling out of the Brunswick School. Big presence in pad and was quick.

-Like tight end, linebacker is also fascinating. Owen McGowan and Daveon Crouch are working back through offseason surgeries, but Blackwell, Steele and a guy I somehow completely forgot about in my previews Quintayvious Hutchins are all there and look good. Longmeadow/Worcester Academy freshman Griffin Collins is already an imposing presence and Juan Zabal flew around a bit, he'll absolutely be more of a factor this season.

-Secondary depth is nice too. No Jackson (didn't expect him) as he works his way back, but KP Price, Carter Davis, Max Tucker, Cam Martinez and Omar Thornton along with Syair Torrence give this team a lot of options in terms of creativity and flexibility. Don't forget about Ashton McShane saiah Farris too. Freshman Njita Sinkala (No. 29) is an intriguing guy to watch these next few weeks as well.

-A few quick 7-on-7 and team notes:

-At one point, Lonergan laced a ball into a tiny window in 7-v-7 over the middle to Reed Harris where I actually gasped. He also showed off some running ability during late team stuff. James had two absolute deep dimes down each sideline for touchdowns to Jonathan Montague Jr. (forgot to mention him with WR's, legit weapon possibly with his speed) and Skeete. Both balls were drops in the bucket with defenders tight. Lott Jr. also had a sick diving catch over the middle on a ball from Robinson.

-One brief kicking period was actually won by Liam Connor over both newcomer Andy Quinn and Sam Stone Luca Lombardo was there but is working his way back from something and took 'mental' kicking reps. Should be a competition through camp.

-Three final drives for the QB's before sprints to end the day, nothing crazy or all that competitive though...

-Run Turbo, short James to Bond, run Turbo, short to Turbo

-Lonergan in...run McDonald, back shoulder out/swing to McDonald, PBU on a screen from Torrence.

-Robinson in...run Broome, short pass to Lockwood, swing Nedrick Boldin Jr., run Broome, incompletion.

Solid first day, players are back inside Fish at 9:00 for practice No. 2 on Thursday morning.