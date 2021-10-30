Sources: QBs Grosel, Morehead Both Set to Play at Syracuse

Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel will start Saturday afternoon's game at Syracuse, but true freshman Emmett Morehead will also play, sources told Eagle Action.

There is no set snap share, per sources.

This will be Grosel's 14th career start. After guiding BC to its first 4-0 start since 2007, the redshirt senior dropped a snap at the Clemson 11-yard line, spoiling the Eagles' upset chances in Death Valley, and, in the last two games, he has completed approximately 53% of his passes while committing a total of four turnovers.

Grosel hasn't been able to connect on the deep ball all season. In fact, he's hit on just 3-of-22 attempts traveling 20 or more yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus.

Grosel replaced an injured Phil Jurkovec at UMass in Week 2. Jurkovec suffered a season-threatening fracture to his throwing hand.

Morehead is a three-star recruit from Woodside, California, but he played his high school ball at Episcopal Collegiate School in Alexandria, Virginia.

The 6-foot-5 Morehead has yet to throw a collegiate pass.