Soule Reportedly Enters the Transfer Portal

Taylor Soule, the heart and soul of the latest era of Boston College women's basketball, has entered the transfer portal, according to Em Adler of The Next Hoops.

She's the seventh Eagle, and third starter from this past year, to leave the program this offseason.

Fellow 2021-22 starters Cam Swartz and Marnelle Garraud have already ended up at Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt, respectively.

Soule is coming off her third straight All-ACC campaign. She followed up an All-ACC first-team season in 2020-21 with an All-ACC second-team showing in 2021-22. And, in 2019-20, the then-sophomore was the ACC's Most Improved Player and an all-conference honorable mention.

The West Lebanon, New Hampshire, native averaged a career-high 16.0 points and 2.5 assists per game this past season, in addition to 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Soule teamed up with Swartz—a 2021-22 All-ACC first teamer—to form the league's most potent 1-2 scoring punch. The duo averaged an ACC-best 32.09 points per game.

Soule, who started 102-of-113 games in an Eagles uniform, was BC's undeniable leader the final two years of her career on the Heights. She finished in double figures in all but three games this past season. The year before that, she had only six single-digit scoring outings.

After the Eagles fell short of their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2005-06, Soule fueled a mini run in the WNIT with back-to-back impressive performances: first with 21 points against Maine and then with a 33-and-16 double-double against Quinnipiac.



Soule, a 5-foot-11 forward who can score inside and out, started 20 games as a freshman, however, she really broke onto the scene the following year.

She hounded the glass, averaging a team-high 7.7 rebounds per game as well as 14.5 points per contest. Soule shot a career-high 54.0% from the floor and elevated her game for conference competition, during which she bumped her scoring and rebounding averages to 15.4 and 9.2 per game, respectively.

She closed the year with 20 or more points in five of her final nine games, piling up 26 points and six rebounds in BC's ACC Tournament quarterfinal win over Duke.

That year, BC won a program-record 11 ACC games and made it to the conference tournament semifinals for the first time since 2009-10.

But COVID-19 eliminated any chance the Eagles had of making it to The Dance.

As close as Soule and her class got, they couldn't quite get BC over the hump.

Soon enough, Soule and that era of BC women's basketball will be a thing of the past.