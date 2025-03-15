Solid 1st Day In Pads For 3rd Spring Practice

CHESTNUT HILL - Last season, every single spring practice felt like a game day inside Fish Field House.

The excitement and newness of the Bill O'Brien hire had every day feeling like it was the most important day in a long time for BC football. This season - at least to me - there's been a more business-like approach rather than guys always constantly feeling like they had to put on a show. I'm not sure I'm explaining myself well, but things have felt slightly different so far this spring and I can't put my finger on it.

On Saturday - the first padded practice of the spring for BC - felt a lot like last year. With a ton of recruits on hand (I believe anywhere from 80-100, couldn't get an accurate number) and both coaches and scouts (saw the Brown University staff on hand), this practice just felt like a big deal.

It was also the longest so far, lasting from 10:15 until a few minutes after 12:30. As always, here's everything I noticed or jotted down...

-Heard Ozzy was in the house but didn't see him. Kind of hard to miss at 6'8" so that's probably me just being an idiot.

-As I mentioned I saw a bunch of the guys from Brown, also saw former Andover head coach EJ Perry and Vinny DePalma. Had a chance to chat with Vinny for a few on Friday night at the Coaches Clinic and he's pumped to be back with the Pats. Said there wasn't much worry in terms of employment because Vrabel was one of the earlier hires and decisions were made rather quickly. Really hope he continues to work his way up, one of the nicest guy's I've ever talked to.

-I've started getting there a bit after the indy periods so I can't say whether or not any one has really popped during individual work, but as far as team stuff goes this was an interesting day. Worth keeping in mind it's only March and the main objective is to get guys as many reps as possible.

-Having said that, it was a little bit of the Dylan Lonergan Show. Lonergan seemed to get a bit more run than James at times, but not regularly. Again, using one day to get Lonergan more 'live' reps in a bit of a charged up atmosphere doesn't mean he's suddenly QB1. I still firmly believe it's James' job until it isn't and there's no real debate in March anyways. If it's glaring (like it was last August) in camp, then it's worth discussing.

-Having said all THAT, he looked good. Both guys did at various times. In the first real 'team' period, James had a nice dart over the middle to Bond while Lonergan had two incompletions his first 'series.' In 7-on-7, he hit Luke McLaughlin (get this kid on the field regularly on 3rd-and-5 I'm going to say it until I can't breathe) short and a swing pass to Broome.

-Lonergan was also picked by Omar Thornton and had short completions to Bond and Ty Lockwood (we'll get to the TE's in a second)...James hit Lockwood, Dawson Pough (starting to notice him for two days straight now) and a sick deep out on the sideline to VJ Wilkins (also starting to show up consistently). Deep slant to Bond and a cross to Bond late as well. James got more opportunities in this particular period.

-Ok back to the tight ends. They've been desperate for offensive production there since Huner Long (no offense to Morales who was good for Franklin who is still consistent), but Lockwood, Zeke Moore and Ryan Boultwood are all big human beings who can catch the ball and run through people. Physical run blockers too. Not going to over sell it in March, but teams may finally have to game plan a bit for BC tight ends again.

-Team period...

-James: run McDonald, run McDonald, PI on KP Price against Harris deep (refs were in the house)



-Lonergan: run Turbo, swing to Broome, incomplete sideline, sack for Sedarius McConnell, short completion to Pough (X2), scramble down the right sideline (got some wheels)



Reisig: Datrell Jones breaks a huge (would be TD) run, dump off to Jones, screen for Nedrick Boldin Jr., run for Jones, stuffed run for Onye Nwosisi



-Worth noting this period I thought LB's Zabal and Tim Hays stood out.

-Also might as well use the time now to acknowledge how good of a day it was for the running backs. Didn't matter the O-line combo or the back. Jones, Turbo, Broome, Ball State transfer Vaughn Pemberston, everyone broke off chunk runs, some would-be house calls.

-No huddle coming out at their own 25...

Lonergan: Out to Bond, run for Turbo, Steele rushes a screen forcing incompletion, scramble, run McDonald, run McDonald, PBU on a short sideline throw (think it was Hays).



James: Great deep out to Wilkins, run Broome, over the middle to Brady Clough, Jones breaks another big run, WR screen blown up (couldn't see who), short to Clough, short to Boultwood.



Reisig: Long run by Pemberton (probably a TD), short to Boldin Jr., run stuff for Chuck Nnaeto , swing to Pemberton, run stuff Ben Mann, sack Nwosisi, run for Ferrucci, out to Ferrucci, run for Hunter Clark, deep drop Cedric Lott Jr. down right sideline (may have gotten broken up though).



-Sprints at 12:30

Encouraging days for the running backs and the D-line in my opinion. Still think it's RB's, WR's and TE's as far as deepest rooms. I still think the O-line is going to be better than people think just based on experience and continuity developing and while they're being cautious with Crouch and McGowan, there's a handful of guys where one or two will emerge to play important snaps.

Eagles are back at it Tuesday morning at 9:15.