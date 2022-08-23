Snee Joining BC as Offensive Analyst

Two-time Super Bowl champion, three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler Chris Snee is joining Boston College as an offensive analyst with a concentration in player personnel and scouting.

"We are excited to have Chris join our staff and welcome him back home to Boston College," Hafley said in a statement. "Chris will be a huge asset to our staff and our football team."

Snee started his playing career at BC, where he was a three-year starter. He made the Big East All-Freshman team in 2001, playing in nine games and starting six his first year on the Heights. The next season, he started every game at left guard, helping the Eagles rank fourth in the Big East in total offense.

In 2003, Snee moved over to right guard, where he earned first-team All-Big East and second-team All-American honors. That season, Snee was a big part of an offensive line that paved the way for running back Derrick Knight's illustrious rushing campaign, during which he racked up 1,721 yards on the ground.

Snee was picked 34th overall in the second round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Tom Coughlin, who coached at BC from 1991-93, was Snee's head coach each of the interior offensive lineman's 10 years with the New York Giants.

Snee married Coughlin's daughter, Kate, ahead of his first NFL season. They have four children together.

Snee started all 141 NFL games that he played in. At one point, he started 101 consecutive games. He was a mainstay on an offensive line that anchored two Giants Super Bowl runs, both of which resulted in New York defeating the New England Patriots: first in the 2007 season and then in the 2011 season.

He retired in 2014 after being on injured reserve for most of the 2013 season with an injured hip. Then Snee transitioned into the scouting world. He gave Pat Flaherty, the Giants' O-Line coach at the time, a hand with player evaluation for the 2015 NFL Draft. A couple years later, he reunited with Flaherty and Coughlin in Jacksonville as a college scout for the organization.

He spent three years with the Jaguars in that role before moving on after the Jaguars' firing of Coughlin, who was Jacksonville's executive vice president of football operations.