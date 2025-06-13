Visitor List For The Weekend (6/13 & 6/14)

Recruiting season rolls on with 10 more official visits set for this weekend and a few more camps coming up as well.

OV's have clearly been going well as BC has picked up commitments from a few guys almost immediately after their time at Chestnut Hill has wrapped up or, even during it.

Here's the list for this weekend. Once again, some guys are already committed, while some others are hoping to be wow'd by the Eagles and the staff...