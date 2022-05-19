Smith’s Seven Goals Slingshot Eagles Back to Final Four

Acacia Walker-Weinstein didn’t like the sport’s switch from two 30-minute periods to four 15-minute quarters this season. The 10th-year Boston College lacrosse head coach had to adapt.

So she took a page out of the GOAT’s book.

Not Cindy Timchal’s or Chris Sailer’s or even Jen Adams’—Bill Belichick’s.

“I’ve sort of been studying a little bit of the football mentality with the quarters and figuring out what I can take from that sport to implement,” Walker-Weinstein said Thursday evening. “I know that the Patriots like to have the momentum going into halftime and the momentum coming out.

“And I think whatever the Patriots do is amazing.”

Walker-Weinstein’s team executed that game plan to perfection during its Elite Eight matchup with No. 6 Loyola. The No. 3 Eagles scored with under 35 seconds left in every period, starting with a Belle Smith free-position laser that hit twine with .05 ticks remaining in the opening frame.

That was the first of Smith’s seven goals, and it jumpstarted a 5-0 run that transformed a 4-4 tie into a 9-4 game. The Greyhounds were playing catch-up the rest of the way and, despite pulling within two goals in the third quarter, didn’t have enough firepower to keep pace with BC.

“I think at the end of every quarter, I was like, ‘Alright, something needs to happen,’ Smith said. “Fortunately, I was in the right place at the right time. But my teammates were just hitting me. And that carried momentum into every quarter.”

Smith ended three of the four quarters with a goal. Even the final frame, when she put the exclamation point on BC’s 20-13 win with six seconds to go as Walker-Weinstein’s Eagles advanced to their fifth straight Final Four.

This story is being continued.