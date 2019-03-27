Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-27 10:10:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Sleeper OL on BC's radar

Qusjd2fgusxipkxixy0d
Justin Rowland • EagleAction.com
Staff

Under the radar offensive tackle Gavin Miller, a 2020 prospect from South Huntington (N.Y.) St. Anthony's, visited Boston College over the weekend and spoke with Eagle Action this week to recap the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}