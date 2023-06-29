From July 9-12 in Washington, D.C., six BC athletes will be representing Boston College as part of the ACC's Unity Tour.



This is the second UNITY Tour for the ACC. In 2022, ACC student-athletes and staff visited Selma and Montgomery, Alabama. This year, those involved will tour the National Museum of African American History & Culture and the United States Holocaust Museum. There will also be a panel on Gender Equity & Sports presented by The Orange Bowl and there will also be various community service projects around the D.C. area.



Each of the ACC schools will have 10 people representing their respective schools, with six student-athletes from each and four other staff members. The Eagles will be represented by football players Alex Broome, Taj Johnson and Nick Thomas. Jayda Johnson and Ally Van Timmeren (women's basketball) and Sophia Edwards (tennis) will also be rocking the maroon and gold.



"The unity tour is an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes and staff to learn from and grow together," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. "We remain committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and are proud of ACC UNITE's ongoing work to support and educate this important endeavor. One of the premiere activities will provide the group with an opportunity to get a glimpse into the March on Washington that occurred in August 1963 when 250,000 people attended a protest focused on inequalities faced by African Americans...the group will walk from Black Lives Matter Plaza to the Lincoln Memorial to MLK's statue. During the walk, guides will provide an educational lesson on the history of the March and discuss the impact of protests."





