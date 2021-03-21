EagleAction - Simmons, Johnson Set Standard for BC DBs

Over the past week, Denver Broncos Pro Bowler Justin Simmons became the highest-paid safety in the NFL, and John Johnson, formerly with the Los Angeles Rams, entered the top 10 of the position group’s market after signing a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Both are not only Boston College alums but also models for defensive back success within the program, according to fifth-year Eagles cornerback Brandon Sebastian.

“I’m happy for those guys,” Sebastian said after Saturday’s spring practice. “Before I got here, I was definitely looking up to them because I was a recruit looking up to the older DBs here. And just seeing them make it to the NFL, and now they’re going to be superstars.

“They definitely set the standard high.”

Simmons, a 2016 third round pick, finally secured his future in Denver on Friday, inking a four-year, $61 million contract with the Broncos. As a result, he surpassed Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker as the league’s top earner at the position. The 27-year-old will be reeling in $15.25 million per year. No safety in NFL history has ever made more than $15 million per year.

Earlier in the week, Johnson signed a three-year, $33.75 million deal with the Browns, which comes with $20 million of fully guaranteed money. The 25-year-old Johnson, who was selected by the Rams in the third round of the 2017 draft, reportedly turned down more cash from another suitor to land in Cleveland. Notably, it’s the city where his college roommate and teammate Kevin Kavalec—a former BC starting defensive end—grew up and currently resides, as detailed in this cleveland.com story.

Second-year Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley told reporters Saturday that he reached out to Simmons and Johnson Friday, congratulating them on their new contracts.

“You just look at [Justin] Simmons and John Johnson and talk about two DBs who are really two of the elite guys right now in the National Football League,” Hafley said. “The cool part is, they always talk about those guys—yeah they’re not just great players, but they are phenomenal leaders.”

Simmons was the Broncos’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for the second consecutive season in 2020. He is a two-time winner of the franchise’s Community Ambassador Award and, during the pandemic, he’s made COVID-19 relief donations and taken a stand against social justice issues. On the field, Simmons paired five picks with 96 total tackles last season. For the third straight year, the 2019 Second-Team All-Pro didn’t miss a single defensive snap.

Meanwhile, Johnson was chosen as the Rams’ nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award in 2020, his first year as a team captain. Johnson wore the green dot on his helmet as the Rams’ defensive signal caller and never came off the field. He piled up 105 total tackles, eight pass break-ups, and one interception. Plus, he didn’t allow a touchdown in coverage.

“It shows that the Boston College guys, they come out and not only are they good players,” Hafley said, “but there’s a high level of intelligence and leadership, and that’s what we’re trying to build here.” And that’s one of the reasons I love it here, and I feel fortunate about being here.”

As for who’s next to take charge in the Eagles’ defensive backs room, it might just be Sebastian.

“I hope so,” Hafley said. “He’s played a lot of football. He played pretty well last year, too, so I’m hoping to see him step up and become a leader. ... I noticed him taking those steps in the offseason. I think he’s taken a major step from last year in his offseason workouts.”

A three-year starting cornerback, Sebastian defended 10 passes in 2020, including six against Pittsburgh, notched one pick and 32 total tackles, and had a highlight-reel, 97-yard scoop and score at then-No. 1 Clemson. But his Pro Football Focus overall defensive grade (60.5) and coverage grade (58.4) went down for the second year in a row.

“I’m just ready to just get to work, believe in my technique, and believe in what the coaches are coaching me, and we can just see where it goes from there,” Sebastian said.