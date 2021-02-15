Several BC staff members in touch with Kentucky all-purpose back
Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy all-purpose back Xavier Brown is ranked the No. 9 player in Kentucky and the three-star recruit (5.6 RR) is on the Boston College recruiting board as a player of i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news