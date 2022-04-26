Seven Eagles Receive All-ACC Honors

Boston College lacrosse may not be the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament, but the Eagles are first in the league in another department.

The All-ACC teams came out Tuesday afternoon, and No. 2 BC is atop the conference with five first-team selections. No. 1 North Carolina is second with four.

BC attackers Charlotte North and Jenn Medjid, midfielder Belle Smith as well as defenders Sydney Scales and Courtney Taylor were all named to the first team.

Meanwhile, defender Hollie Schleicher is a second-team honoree, and first-year attacker Mckenna Davis earned a spot on the All-ACC freshman team.

North ranks fifth nationally in goals per game (4.25) and is one of three active players with at least 400 career points. UNC's Jamie Ortega, also an All-ACC first teamer, is another.

Both have a chance to break Courtney Murphy's NCAA all-time goals record (341) that she set from 2014-18 at Stony Brook.

Medjid is second on the team with 55 goals. She has tallied at least one point in 46 straight games, dating back to the 2019 season.

Smith is the reigning ACC Rookie of the Year. She's built off that first-year campaign with 36 goals and a personal-best 21 assists. Smith and North are BC's two top-25 Tewaaraton Award nominees this year.

Scales, who was part of the All-ACC freshman team last year, leads BC with 36 ground balls and 20 caused turnovers. The sophomore defender also ranks fourth in the ACC in ground balls per game (2.25).

Then there's Taylor, a Temple grad transfer who is second among active players with 164 ground balls and 104 caused turnovers. She has excelled in the circle this year with the second-most draws (66) on the team, not to mention that she's sixth in the conference in caused turnovers per game (1.27).

Schleicher is right behind Taylor with 65 draws, good for third on the team. She's come on strong of late with nine of her 14 caused turnovers coming in the last five games.

Davis has a bright future with the Eagles as she's already emerged as a scoring threat in a deeply prolific BC offense. The Canandaigua, New York, native has piled up 20 points this season, 14 of which have come via goals. Davis has notched three points in three different games this season.

The Eagles begin their ACC Tournament run in South Bend Friday evening against seventh-seeded Virginia Tech, which they defeated, 18-8, earlier this season.

Complete listing of the 2022 All-ACC teams:

FIRST TEAM

A - Charlotte North, Gr., Boston College

A - Jamie Ortega, Sr., North Carolina

A - Meaghan Tyrrell, Sr., Syracuse

A - Catriona Barry, Gr., Duke

A - Jenn Medjid, Sr., Boston College

A - Maddie Jenner, Sr., Duke

A - Emily Hawryschuk, Gr., Syracuse

A - Ashlyn McGovern, R-Sr., Virginia

M - Ally Mastroianni, Gr., North Carolina

M - Belle Smith, So., Boston College

M - Emma Tyrrell, Jr., Syracuse

M - Kasey Choma, Jr., Notre Dame

D - Emma Trenchard, Sr., North Carolina

D - Sydney Scales, So., Boston College

D - Courtney Taylor, Gr., Boston College

G - Taylor Moreno, Gr., North Carolina

SECOND TEAM

A - Katie DeSimone, So., Duke

A - Rachel Clark, Fr., Virginia

A - Megan Carney, Sr., Syracuse

A - Madison Ahern, Jr., Notre Dame

A - Caitlyn Wurzburger, So., North Carolina

A - Sarah Lubnow, Gr., Virginia Tech

A - Paige Petty, Gr., PittM - Olivia Carner, Jr., Duke

M - Sam Swart, Gr., Syracuse

M - Aubrey Williams, So., VirginiaM - Caroline Blalock, Gr., Louisville

D - Cubby Biscardi, Jr., Duke

D - Hollie Schleicher, Jr., Boston College

D - Emily Nalls, Jr., North Carolina

D - Sarah Cooper, Sr., SyracuseG - Bridget Deehan, Gr., Notre Dame

G - Paulina DiFatta, Gr., Pitt

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Mckenna Davis, Boston College

Reilly Traynor, Duke

Ava Coyle, Louisville

Brooklyn Walker-Welch, North Carolina

Grace Weigand, Notre Dame

Jill Fenech, Pitt

Dylana Williams, Pitt

Olivia Adamson, Syracuse

Rachel Clark, Virginia

Abby Manalang, Virginia

Kate Miller, Virginia

Olivia Vergano, Virginia Tech