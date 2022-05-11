Seven Eagles Named USA Lacrosse Magazine All-Americans

Seven Boston College lacrosse players earned All-American recognition from USA Lacrosse Magazine Tuesday. Charlotte North headlined the class with first-team honors. Four Eagles were selected to the second team: attacker Jenn Medjid, midfielder Belle Smith and defenders Sydney Scales and Courtney Taylor. Attacker Caitlynn Mossman and defender Hollie Schleicher were both honorable mentions. Top-ranked North Carolina led the country with nine All-Americans. Three Tar Heels made the first team: attacker Jamie Ortega, midfielder Ally Mastroianni and defender Emma Trenchard. Maryland, the No. 2 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, also had three first-team selections: attacker Aurora Cordingley, defender Abby Bosco and goalie Emily Sterling. COMPLETE FIRST TEAM A — Charlotte North, BC A — Jamie Ortega, UNC A — Meaghan Tyrrell, Syracuse A — Aurora Cordingley, Maryland M — Jill Girardi, Northwestern M — Ellie Masera, Stony Brook M — Ally Mastroianni, UNC M — Sydney Watson, UConn D — Emma Trenchard, UNC D — Katie Detwiler, Loyola D — Sam Thacker, Denver D — Abby Bosco, Maryland G — Emily Sterling, Maryland

A Charlotte North (First Team)

The reigning Tewaaraton winner who most recently tied former Stony Brook star Courtney Murphy for the NCAA career goals record (341). North has piled up 75 goals this season, ranking eighth nationally in goals per game (3.95). She has also logged 19 assists, four shy of her career high, and 123 draw controls.

A Jenn Medjid (Second Team)

Medjid has already tied her career high with 61 goals this season. The graduate attacker had a 48-game scoring streak that dated back to her freshman year (2019), but it ended during this past weekend's ACC Championship defeat at UNC. Medjid is typically the staple of consistency, though. She has registered at least a hat trick in 15 of the Eagles' 19 games this season.

M Belle Smith (Second Team)

Last year's ACC Rookie of the Year, Smith has taken another step forward in 2022. While fellow middie Kayla Martello has embraced Smith's former role as the team's primary cutter, Smith has flexed her versatility this season, dishing out a team-high 27 assists. She's also showcased the ability to take over games herself, scoring five goals in three separate games, including the Eagles' regular season finale victory over Syracuse.

D Sydney Scales (Second Team)

Scales was a key component of BC's backline during the team's national championship run last year. And the Walpole, Massachusetts, native has been the Eagles' most valuable defender this season. Often tasked with guarding opponents' best attackers, Scales has more than held her own, leading BC in caused turnovers (24) and ground balls (43).

D Courtney Taylor (Second Team)

Taylor came to BC after an illustrious career at Temple and didn't skip a beat. The graduate transfer defender has not only proved to be reliable on the backline, but she's also been a huge help in the circle, where she's collected 78 draws—third on the team, only behind Schleicher and, naturally, North.

A Caitlynn Mossman (Honorable Mention)

Mossman has been so much more than just BC's feeder in 2022. The senior has notched a career-high 34 goals, nearly double the 18 she posted last year, as well as 26 assists. Mossman is still lethal from X, where she has lofted behind-the-cage passes to cutters or taken matters into her own hands with wraparound shots. The Towson, Maryland, native started the season with a hat trick versus Northwestern and has added four more since.

D Hollie Schleicher (Honorable Mention)