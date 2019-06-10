News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-10 21:26:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Seth Jones reopens recruitment

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

For months it appeared as though Seth Jones would hold fast to his very early commitment to Boston College, sign with the Eagles and give the program a promising playmaker and pass-catching threat....

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}