Second-Half Turnovers, Poor Shot Making Cost BC at Louisville

Boston College men’s basketball coughed up the rock just three times in the first half of Wednesday night’s game at Louisville. Despite shooting a mere 30.6% from the floor in the opening frame, the Eagles found themselves down one possession at intermission because of seven offensive boards, six second-chance points and 11 forced turnovers. Earl Grant’s team never flipped the switch offensively, though. And, eventually, the turnovers came. Louisville capitalized, turning back-to-back giveaways into consecutive and-ones. The 6-0 surge tipped the scale, transforming a game that saw five ties and six lead changes in the first half into a seven-point affair. Louisville widened the gap before the final horn, snapping its three-game losing streak with a 67-54 victory.

BC (7-9, 2-4 ACC) still hasn’t won at the KFC Yum! Center: an arena that nearly prevented Wednesday’s game from happening. A roof leak at the north end of the stadium delayed tipoff 75 minutes. Grant said that he hadn’t seen anything like it in his 22 years of coaching. “It was weird,” the first-year Eagles head coach said. “I mean, it was weird. … We didn’t know what the situation was. If the game was canceled, if it was gonna be played. But we played the game. I’m glad that we did. Wish we would have played a little bit better.” Both teams stumbled out of the gates. BC missed its first four shots, including three on its opening possession when it corralled two offensive rebounds. Louisville (11-7, 5-3), meanwhile, turned the ball over three times in the first five minutes of action. By the second media timeout, the Eagles and Cardinals were shooting a combined 7-of-23 from the floor and 3-of-10 from the free throw line. But BC (16) had more than double the field goal attempts of Louisville (seven). As sloppy as the game was, it was tied, 9-9, with 11:56 to go in the first period. Then the Cardinals made their first move, a 7-0 run, which was jumpstarted by a Jarrod West runner. Except BC registered three of the next four baskets. It was a stretch that showcased layups from brothers DeMarr Langford Jr. and Makai Ashton-Langford. Louisville forward Jae’Lyn Withers piloted the Cardinals’ balanced scoring attack in the first half with eight points on 3-of-3 shooting, and the redshirt sophomore was the one to get Louisville back on track with a jumper that was converted into a 3-point play, courtesy of a TJ Bickerstaff foul. Blows were traded the rest of the half. Following a potentially momentum-shifting Samuell Williamson dunk, Ashton-Langford strung together a self-made, 5-0 run to knot things up at 28. But Withers added a layup to give Louisville a two-point advantage before the break.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TYW11ZWxsIFdpbGxpYW1zb24gZHJvcHMgdGhlIGhhbW1lciDwn5So IPCfkqUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Mb3Vpc3ZpbGxl TUJCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMb3Vpc3ZpbGxlTUJCPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vM1VpZVhoN3d3aSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tLzNVaWVYaDd3d2k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQUNDIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBh Y2NuZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FjY25l dHdvcmsvc3RhdHVzLzE0ODM5ODY5MDcwMDA0NTEwNzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

As poorly as BC was shooting the basketball, it was doing everything else Grant asks: defending, rebounding and taking care of the rock. Because of that, the Eagles were playing their game. They were in a scrap fight on the road with a reeling Louisville team that, coming into Wednesday, ranked 30th nationally in average possession length (15.9 seconds), according to KenPom. BC wasn’t letting Chris Mack’s team dictate the pace. That was true much of the second half, too. But, when it mattered most, the Eagles’ defense and ball security faltered. After BC recovered from a Noah Locke-led, 8-0 Louisville run, the Cardinals created separation. The turning point sprouted from a wild sequence. Bickerstaff, who finished with his second double-double (12 points, 15 rebounds) of the season, stole the ball from Sydney Curry. BC pushed the pace on the break, and it backfired. Ashton-Langford’s pass was stolen by Williamson, who never gave up on the play and, after picking off Ashton-Langford, flung the ball behind his back to West. Curry redeemed himself on the other end with a layup through contact. He made the free throw, and Matt Cross—a Beverly, Massachusetts, native and former teammate of Langford Jr. at Brewster Academy—replicated the old-fashioned 3-point play following another BC turnover, puting the Cardinals up, 44-37. “We just lost our composure a little bit,” Grant said. “Lost our composure and poise. And obviously those turnovers, they made us pay. Again, that goes back to offensive maturity. We just got to understand how to make good decisions.”

After shooting 1-of-7 from deep in the first half, Louisville hit on 5-of-11 attempts from beyond the arc in the second period (Photo: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports).