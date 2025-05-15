Scouting Portal LB Jason Hewlett

As we crawl our way towards camp and visit season (and waiting for women's lax tonight), figured I'd take a look at some high school highlights from Hewlett since he didn't really see the field at Michigan.

The very first clip shows his explosiveness, looking like he's dropping into coverage and then just flying up and steamrolling the QB.

The second clip of him as a running back is pretty absurd too, showing his vision and break away speed once he gets back across field and sprints down the sideline. His long strides really stand out during the clip of the return TD.

The speed and size are evident in the receiver clip when he goes up and gets it and my favorite one is when he fires off the edge to wrap up the RB in the backfield. Can't really teach that kind of speed or the instincts.

The clip where he isn't faked out by the option coming off the edge and smokes the QB is impressive too.

Bottom line, this kid feels like he can have an immediate impact in that LB room and I'd frankly be surprised if he isn't starting by the end of August. There's just raw athleticism there that can most likely translate pretty quickly, as long as he can pick up Tim Lewis' scheme quick enough this spring and summer.



