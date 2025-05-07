Scouting New Transfer DE Makai Byerson

In a season where pressure is going to be the biggest factor in BC's defensive success or not, the addition of Makai Byerson from West Virginia is arguably the most significant move made yet.

While I think Wake Forest D-lineman Chris Marable and Michigan linebacker Josh Hewlett are also probably going to have an impact early, Byerson has a chance to give the team something it might not have a lot of - outside of Quintayvious Hutchins - and that's the outside rush.

If you take a look at the film he has posted in his X account, the very first clip shows an immediate ability to rag doll the man in front of him and then relentlessly pursue the QB until the whistle.

He shed's a blocker on the next play, rolls back and catches up to a running back in the hole and then snuffs out a screen with ease with a quick read at the line of scrimmage.

Ridiculous effort and pursuit later on, forcing an interception when the QB has to roll for his life to the left sideline as a righty. Hits his arm as he's throwing and teammate is there for the interception.

It's a full eight minutes of sideline-to-sideline speed, continuous pressure on the QB and athleticism in spades. There's a reason why he had offers from WVU, BC, Duke, ECU, JMU, Kentucky, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, ODU, Pitt, Rutgers, Tennessee, UVA and V-Tech with interest from Penn State as well.

Is he Donovan Ezeiruaku? He's got four years of eligibility left, there's a longgg way to go. However, If 'the eye in the sky doesn't lie' and he continues to put this stuff on film, then Byerson could have been a massive, understated addition for the future of the Eagles.