Scouting Luke Floriea
Just what kind of player is Boston College getting in Mentor, Ohio athlete Luke Floriea?You've read that he's a slot, potentially a return specialist, and a versatile threat with the ball in his ha...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news