EagleAction - Sannieniola prioritizing trip to BC

Sannieniola prioritizing trip to BC
Safety Steven Sannieniola has transferred from Bullis to Prince Orchard and is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the state of Maryland.The Class of '22 prospect has landed offers from Maryland...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news