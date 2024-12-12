Ryan Turner To The Portal

Another name is hopping in the portal.

Former Ohio State corner and Eagle for the 2024 season Ryan Turner is joining Sione Hala, Cole Batson, Jalen Cheek, Jerand Bradley and Jayden McGowan. This one might be the most impactful so far though.

Turner had some pretty high expectations on him coming out of Ohio State and was arguably one of the best healthy corners the team has had all season.

Turner made it official in a social media post.

The junior-to-be only had 10 solo tackles, but four pass break-ups (feels like more) and the 78-yard pick-six against UNC. In his young three-year career, Turner has 13 solo tackles with four pass break-ups, a sack and the one interception with the TD.

More than the stats, he's proved he's more than serviceable and can cover pretty consistent;y. Ideally, while it's rare these days, he comes back after exploring other options, but he's a valuable piece that will most likely now need to be replaced.