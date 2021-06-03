Running Back David Bailey Transfers to Colorado State

The younger of the “Buffalo Boys” is set to become a Ram.

Former Boston College running back David Bailey has transferred to Colorado State and was on campus Wednesday gearing up for his first summer workout with his new squad, according to Kelly Lyell of the Coloradoan.

Bailey entered the transfer portal in February, a day before West Virginia tailback Alec Sinkfield decided to make the move to Chestnut Hill.

He’ll be the sixth former Eagle to reunite with Steve Addazio since the seven-year BC head coach took over the reins in Fort Collins in December 2019. The others are quarterback Matt Valecce, defensive lineman Mike Ciaffoni, and offensive linemen Elijah Johnson, Adam Korutz, and Cam Reddy.

Bailey led the Eagles in rushing last season, logging 503 yards and seven scores on the ground. He also notched a receiving touchdown. But his production was underwhelming compared to what he accomplished as AJ Dillon’s backup the previous season.

In 2019, Bailey posted a team-best 5.7 yards per rush and eclipsed 170 yards twice. In the process, he racked up 844 yards on the ground, en route to being named a Doak Walker Award watch list member ahead of the 2020 season.

He and the Eagles’ run game regressed mightily last year. As a junior, Bailey averaged a mere 4.0 yards per carry, and he only had two runs go for 20-plus yards—seven fewer than the year before. In the back half of the season, he was alternating carries with Travis Levy.

Of course, Bailey’s dip in efficiency can partly be attributed to the changes up front. BC rearranged its offensive line last summer, resulting in some growing pains in the trenches. The Eagles’ veteran O-Line registered a Pro Football Focus run blocking grade below 60 in three of its first four games. Eventually, the unit improved as it transitioned to the zone-run scheme, and Bailey benefited, rushing for 83 yards and two scores against Georgia Tech on Oct. 24 as well as a season-high 125 yards at Syracuse on Nov. 7.

Now a graduate student, Bailey will have two years of eligibility remaining. He’ll compete with CSU sophomore A’Jon Vivens and senior Marcus McElroy—the Rams’ top-two leading rushers from 2020—for the starting role in Addazio’s backfield.

This spring, Rivals national columnist Mike Farrell reported that Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Toledo, Tulsa, UConn, and Houston were some of the other schools expressing interest in Bailey.