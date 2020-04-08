News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-08 15:52:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Rounding up BC's most recent football offers

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

In just the last three days the BC football staff has sent out yet another batch of new offers.Most are to Class of 2021 prospects, signalling the current cycle's recruiting board is still very muc...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}