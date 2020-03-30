News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-30 19:32:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Rounding up BC's most recent football offers

Justin Rowland • EagleAction
Staff

While it might seem like BC's football coaches are spending all of their time procuring talent from the NCAA's transfer portal, they still have time for high school recruiting.Here's the latest lis...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}