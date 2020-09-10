Rounding up BC's latest football offers
Over the last week Boston College recruiting has stayed red hot, most notably with a commitment from quarterback Peter Delaportas of New Jersey.But the Eagles have also made other news, extending p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news