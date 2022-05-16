Rivals100 OT Samson Okunlola Has "Great Trip" to BC
Every coaching staff in the country talks about attempting to build a fence around its backyard to keep local talent at home, and that's for a good reason.Nothing is as sustainable in recruiting, y...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news