Report card time.



Rivals national writer Adam Gorney handed out grades for each ACC program on Wednesday and BC is top of the class for now. Only Miami, Duke and Pitt received higher grades than Bill O'Brien's squad, who enters the rest of conference play at 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC.



Here's what Gorney had to say about the Eagles:



"Boston College has hovered around six and seven wins for nearly a decade so it’s a welcome site for Eagles fans under first-year coach Bill O’Brien to be sitting at 4-1 with wins already over Florida State and Michigan State. There are more winnable games ahead so not only is a bowl game fully expected but a really stellar season could be on the horizon.

The Eagles added no commitments in September after a very busy summer that put Boston College up to 23 pledges but only No. 46 nationally. That’s middle of the pack in the ACC but with so much momentum on the field, more good news in recruiting could be coming.

Grade: A-"



