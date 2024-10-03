PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03TUIyRFJTSEdQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdNQjJEUlNIR1AnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Rivals' September Report Card For BC

Kevin Stone • EagleAction
Staff Writer
@kstone06

Report card time.

Rivals national writer Adam Gorney handed out grades for each ACC program on Wednesday and BC is top of the class for now. Only Miami, Duke and Pitt received higher grades than Bill O'Brien's squad, who enters the rest of conference play at 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC.

Here's what Gorney had to say about the Eagles:

"Boston College has hovered around six and seven wins for nearly a decade so it’s a welcome site for Eagles fans under first-year coach Bill O’Brien to be sitting at 4-1 with wins already over Florida State and Michigan State. There are more winnable games ahead so not only is a bowl game fully expected but a really stellar season could be on the horizon.

The Eagles added no commitments in September after a very busy summer that put Boston College up to 23 pledges but only No. 46 nationally. That’s middle of the pack in the ACC but with so much momentum on the field, more good news in recruiting could be coming.

Grade: A-"

Here are the rest of his grades for the other ACC teams

