Rivals Has BC 53rd In Final Class of 2025 Top 100 Rankings

On Wednesday morning, Rivals released its final Top 100 class of 2025 rankings and the Top 250 player rankings.

BC is 53rd with 27 total commits. Programs tied or behind the Eagles include UVA, Minnesota, Northwestern, Memphis, Iowa, Oregon State, Texas Tech, Wake Forest, Iowa State and Cal. Texas (25), Georgia (28), Ohio State (26), Alabama (21) and Oregon (19) were the Top 5.

BC is 11th in the ACC rankings. Miami is the highest ranked ACC team at 13th (21 commits). FSU is 18th (22), Georgia Tech 22nd (26), SMU 27th (21), Duke 30th (27), Clemson 32nd (15), Virginia Tech 35th (20), Syracuse 37th (35), NC State 40th (22), Pitt 46th (21) and Stanford 49th (18th). Wake Forest (61st), Cal (63rd), Louisville (67th) and UNC (69th) are behind the Eagles.

After getting a late start on the 2025 class, out-doing some pretty big-named programs makes this a successful first go around for Bill O'Brien. With the early news of some 2026 commits lately, this staff has a great opportunity to keep momentum rolling, whether it's locally or around the country.

Here's the full list of 2025 commits for the Eagles.



