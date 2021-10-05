 EagleAction - Rivals ACC Media Poll: Week Five Rankings
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-05 14:54:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals ACC Media Poll: Week Five Rankings

Photo courtesy of BC Football
Photo courtesy of BC Football
Andy Backstrom • EagleAction
Staff Writer
@andybackstrom

Every ACC team has played at least one conference game now. Wake Forest is the only undefeated remaining, and the league is more wide open than it has been since 2014.

To figure out the mess that is that is the ACC right now, 12 ACC team sites in the Rivals.com Network ranked the conference. Who's at the top and who's in the cellar?

Also, where is BC after the Eagles' crushing loss to then-No. 25 Clemson.

Week 5 Rankings
Team First Place Votes Record

1. Wake Forest

159 (8)

5-0 (3-0)

2. Pitt

148 (2)

4-1 (1-0)

3. N.C. State

147 (2)

4-1 (1-0)

4. Clemson

128 (0)

3-2 (2-1)

5. Virginia Tech

117 (0)

3-1 (1-0)

6. Boston College

115 (0)

4-1 (0-1)

7. North Carolina

96 (0)

3-2 (2-2)

8. Louisville

80 (0)

3-2 (1-1)

9. Virginia

71 (0)

3-2 (1-2)

10. Georgia Tech

63 (0)

2-3 (1-2)

11. Miami

52 (0)

2-3 (0-1)

12. Duke

30 (0)

3-2 (0-1)

13. Syracuse

29 (0)

3-2 (0-1)

14. Florida State

24 (0)

1-4 (1-2)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}