Rivals ACC Media Poll: Week 9 Rankings

Pitt was upset at home by a suddenly resurgent Miami team, Virginia's defense couldn't stop the bleeding at BYU—and now Brennan Armstrong's rib injury raises questions—Virginia Tech snapped its three-game losing streak and Syracuse secured its second straight ACC win.

A lot happened in Week 9.

No. 10 Wake Forest is ranked higher in the AP Poll than ever before, but the Demon Deacons are the only ACC team in the Top 25.

There's Coastal Division chaos again, with the potential for a five-way tie at 5-3. We're about to enter the home stretch of the regular season.

Here's how the Rivals ACC Media Poll shakes out right now: