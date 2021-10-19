 EagleAction - Rivals ACC Media Poll: Week 7 Rankings
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-19 09:30:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals ACC Media Poll: Week 7 Rankings

Photo courtesy of Pitt Football
Andy Backstrom • EagleAction
Staff Writer
@andybackstrom

For the first time in three weeks, three ACC teams are ranked in the AP Top 25: No. 16 Wake Forest, No. 18 North Carolina State and No. 23 Pitt.

The conference's top three teams appear set, for now at least. After that, though, a ton of questions remain. There was some movement in the middle and the back end of this week's ACC media poll, as voted by a dozen team sites in the Rivals.com Network.

Week 8 could get even more interesting. All but two of the ACC's 14 teams will be playing Saturday with five head-to-head conference matchups. Can Clemson upset Pitt? Will BC get back on track in Louisville? And is Virginia a legit threat in the Coastal?

We'll find out. But, for now, here are this week's ACC rankings.

Week 7 Rankings
Team Points (First Place Votes) Last Week Record

1. Wake Forest

161 (9)

1 (Same)

6-0 (4-0)

2. N.C. State

155 (2)

2 (Same)

5-1 (2-0)

3. Pitt

150 (1)

3 (Same)

5-1 (2-0)

4. Clemson

134

4 (Same)

4-2 (3-1)

5. Virginia

108

7 (Up 2)

5-2 (3-2)

6. Virginia Tech

99

6 (Same)

3-3 (1-1)

7. BC

91

5 (Down 2)

4-2 (0-2)

8. Georgia Tech

84

8 (Same)

3-3 (2-2)

9. Louisville

78

9 (Same)

3-3 (1-2)

10. North Carolina

65

10 (Same)

4-3 (3-3)

11. Florida State

54

11 (Same)

2-4 (2-2)

12. Syracuse

33

13 (Up 1)

3-4 (0-3)

13. Miami

32

12 (Down 1)

2-4 (0-2)

14. Duke

16

14 (Same)

3-4 (0-3)
