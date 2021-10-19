Rivals ACC Media Poll: Week 7 Rankings
For the first time in three weeks, three ACC teams are ranked in the AP Top 25: No. 16 Wake Forest, No. 18 North Carolina State and No. 23 Pitt.
The conference's top three teams appear set, for now at least. After that, though, a ton of questions remain. There was some movement in the middle and the back end of this week's ACC media poll, as voted by a dozen team sites in the Rivals.com Network.
Week 8 could get even more interesting. All but two of the ACC's 14 teams will be playing Saturday with five head-to-head conference matchups. Can Clemson upset Pitt? Will BC get back on track in Louisville? And is Virginia a legit threat in the Coastal?
We'll find out. But, for now, here are this week's ACC rankings.
|Team
|Points (First Place Votes)
|Last Week
|Record
|
1. Wake Forest
|
161 (9)
|
1 (Same)
|
6-0 (4-0)
|
2. N.C. State
|
155 (2)
|
2 (Same)
|
5-1 (2-0)
|
3. Pitt
|
150 (1)
|
3 (Same)
|
5-1 (2-0)
|
4. Clemson
|
134
|
4 (Same)
|
4-2 (3-1)
|
5. Virginia
|
108
|
7 (Up 2)
|
5-2 (3-2)
|
6. Virginia Tech
|
99
|
6 (Same)
|
3-3 (1-1)
|
7. BC
|
91
|
5 (Down 2)
|
4-2 (0-2)
|
8. Georgia Tech
|
84
|
8 (Same)
|
3-3 (2-2)
|
9. Louisville
|
78
|
9 (Same)
|
3-3 (1-2)
|
10. North Carolina
|
65
|
10 (Same)
|
4-3 (3-3)
|
11. Florida State
|
54
|
11 (Same)
|
2-4 (2-2)
|
12. Syracuse
|
33
|
13 (Up 1)
|
3-4 (0-3)
|
13. Miami
|
32
|
12 (Down 1)
|
2-4 (0-2)
|
14. Duke
|
16
|
14 (Same)
|
3-4 (0-3)