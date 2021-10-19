Rivals ACC Media Poll: Week 7 Rankings

For the first time in three weeks, three ACC teams are ranked in the AP Top 25: No. 16 Wake Forest, No. 18 North Carolina State and No. 23 Pitt.

The conference's top three teams appear set, for now at least. After that, though, a ton of questions remain. There was some movement in the middle and the back end of this week's ACC media poll, as voted by a dozen team sites in the Rivals.com Network.

Week 8 could get even more interesting. All but two of the ACC's 14 teams will be playing Saturday with five head-to-head conference matchups. Can Clemson upset Pitt? Will BC get back on track in Louisville? And is Virginia a legit threat in the Coastal?

We'll find out. But, for now, here are this week's ACC rankings.