Rivals ACC Media Poll: Week 6 Rankings

Wake Forest escaped the Carrier Dome and started 6-0 for the first time since 1944. Florida State strung together its second straight win, embarrassing an already underwhelming North Carolina team in Chapel Hill. And Brennan Armstrong piloted Virginia to a 17-point comeback victory over Louisville, building on his video game season stat line.

It was another wild week in the ACC, as the preseason favorites continue to fall, and the traditionally mid-level teams soar.

So where does everyone stack up after Week 6? A dozen ACC team sites in the Rivals.com Network ranked the conference. Here’s how it shook out: