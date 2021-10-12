 EagleAction - Rivals ACC Media Poll: Week 6 Rankings
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-12 09:00:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals ACC Media Poll: Week 6 Rankings

Photo courtesy of Wake Forest Football
Photo courtesy of Wake Forest Football
Andy Backstrom • EagleAction
Staff Writer
@andybackstrom

Wake Forest escaped the Carrier Dome and started 6-0 for the first time since 1944. Florida State strung together its second straight win, embarrassing an already underwhelming North Carolina team in Chapel Hill. And Brennan Armstrong piloted Virginia to a 17-point comeback victory over Louisville, building on his video game season stat line.

It was another wild week in the ACC, as the preseason favorites continue to fall, and the traditionally mid-level teams soar.

So where does everyone stack up after Week 6? A dozen ACC team sites in the Rivals.com Network ranked the conference. Here’s how it shook out:

Week 6 Rankings
Team Points (First Place Votes) Last Week Record

1. Wake Forest

162 (9)

1 (same)

6-0 (4-0)

2. N.C. State

152 (2)

3 (up 1)

4-1 (1-0)

3. Pitt

149 (1)

2 (down 1)

4-1 (1-0)

4. Clemson

131 (0)

4 (same)

3-2 (2-1)

5. Boston College

114 (0)

6 (up 1)

4-1 (0-1)

5. Virginia Tech

114 (0)

5 (same)

3-2 (1-0)

7. Virginia

91 (0)

9 (up 2)

4-2 (2-2)

8. Georgia Tech

74 (0)

10 (up 2)

3-3 (2-3)

8. Louisville

74 (0)

8 (same)

3-3 (1-2)

10. North Carolina

58 (0)

7 (down 3)

3-3 (2-3)

11. Florida State

54 (0)

14 (up 3)

2-4 (2-2)

12. Miami

41 (0)

11 (down 1)

2-3 (0-1)

13. Syracuse

24 (0)

13 (same)

3-3 (0-2)

14. Duke

22 (0)

12 (down 2)

3-3 (0-2)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}