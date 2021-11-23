Rivals ACC Media Poll: Week 12 Rankings

Wake Forest lost its second game in three weeks as well as its top spot in the Rivals ACC Media Poll.

Coastal Division champion Pittsburgh is the new No. 1. And the Panthers, now No. 20 in the AP Top 25, and Heisman Trophy candidate Kenny Pickett have legit New Year's Six potential. Clemson still isn't ranked despite being 8-3 with losses to the No. 1, No. 20 and No. 24 teams in the country, however, the Tigers are No. 2 in our poll.

Other big winners this week were Florida State and Miami, both of which climbed two spots following ACC wins. FSU, an early-season bottom dweller, has worked its way all the way back to No. 7 after winning five of its last seven games.

With the last week of the regular season approaching, here's how the ACC shakes out.