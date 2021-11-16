Rivals ACC Media Poll: Week 11 Rankings

It wasn't always pretty. Sam Hartman threw a trio of interceptions. Passes were dropped and injuries mounted. But Wake Forest prevailed, fending off North Carolina State in a top-20 matchup, putting the Demon Deacons in great position to lock up their first Atlantic Division title since 2006, when they won their only ACC championship.

Pitt held on for a thrilling win, too, defeating North Carolina in overtime last Thursday.

Wake Forest and Pitt are still the favorites to face off in the conference title game, and they remain No. 1 and No. 2 in the Rivals ACC Media Poll. N.C. State and Clemson follow, while the rest of ACC saw a bunch of movement.

Louisville jumped four spots to No. 5 with its 41-3 domination of Syracuse, BC climbed two rungs to No. 8 after Phil Jurkovec starred at Georgia Tech and FSU moved up two places, thanks to a game-winning drive that rewarded head coach Mike Norvell with the Seminoles' first victory over a rival (Clemson, Miami or Florida) since 2017.

Without further ado, here's how the entire ACC shakes out.