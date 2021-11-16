 Rivals ACC Media Poll: Week 11 Rankings
Rivals ACC Media Poll: Week 11 Rankings

Photo: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Andy Backstrom • EagleAction
Staff Writer
@andybackstrom

It wasn't always pretty. Sam Hartman threw a trio of interceptions. Passes were dropped and injuries mounted. But Wake Forest prevailed, fending off North Carolina State in a top-20 matchup, putting the Demon Deacons in great position to lock up their first Atlantic Division title since 2006, when they won their only ACC championship.

Pitt held on for a thrilling win, too, defeating North Carolina in overtime last Thursday.

Wake Forest and Pitt are still the favorites to face off in the conference title game, and they remain No. 1 and No. 2 in the Rivals ACC Media Poll. N.C. State and Clemson follow, while the rest of ACC saw a bunch of movement.

Louisville jumped four spots to No. 5 with its 41-3 domination of Syracuse, BC climbed two rungs to No. 8 after Phil Jurkovec starred at Georgia Tech and FSU moved up two places, thanks to a game-winning drive that rewarded head coach Mike Norvell with the Seminoles' first victory over a rival (Clemson, Miami or Florida) since 2017.

Without further ado, here's how the entire ACC shakes out.

Week 11 Rankings
Team Last Week  Result Record

1. Wake Forest

1 (Same)

45-42 W vs. N.C. State

9-1 (6-0)

2. Pitt

2 (Same)

30-23 W vs. UNC

8-2 (5-1)

3. N.C. State

3 (Same)

45-42 L @ Wake

7-3 (4-2)

4. Clemson

4 (Same)

44-7 W vs. UConn

7-3 (5-2)

5. Louisville

9 (Up 4)

41-3 W vs. Syracuse

5-5 (3-4)

6. Virginia

5 (Down 1)

28-3 L vs. Notre Dame

6-4 (4-2)

7. UNC

6 (Down 1)

30-23 L @ Pitt

5-5 (3-4)

8. BC

10 (Up 2)

41-30 W @ GT

6-4 (2-4)

9. FSU

11 (Up 2)

31-28 W vs. Miami

4-6 (3-4)

10. Miami

7 (Down 3)

31-28 L @ FSU

5-5 (3-3)

11. Virginia Tech

12 (Up 1)

48-17 W vs. Duke

5-5 (3-3)

12. Syracuse

8 (Down 4)

41-3 L @ Louisville

5-5 (2-4)

13. GT

13 (Same)

41-30 L vs. BC

3-7 (2-6)

14. Duke

14 (Same)

48-17 L @ Virginia Tech

3-7 (0-6)
