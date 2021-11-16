Rivals ACC Media Poll: Week 11 Rankings
It wasn't always pretty. Sam Hartman threw a trio of interceptions. Passes were dropped and injuries mounted. But Wake Forest prevailed, fending off North Carolina State in a top-20 matchup, putting the Demon Deacons in great position to lock up their first Atlantic Division title since 2006, when they won their only ACC championship.
Pitt held on for a thrilling win, too, defeating North Carolina in overtime last Thursday.
Wake Forest and Pitt are still the favorites to face off in the conference title game, and they remain No. 1 and No. 2 in the Rivals ACC Media Poll. N.C. State and Clemson follow, while the rest of ACC saw a bunch of movement.
Louisville jumped four spots to No. 5 with its 41-3 domination of Syracuse, BC climbed two rungs to No. 8 after Phil Jurkovec starred at Georgia Tech and FSU moved up two places, thanks to a game-winning drive that rewarded head coach Mike Norvell with the Seminoles' first victory over a rival (Clemson, Miami or Florida) since 2017.
Without further ado, here's how the entire ACC shakes out.
|Team
|Last Week
|Result
|Record
|
1. Wake Forest
|
1 (Same)
|
45-42 W vs. N.C. State
|
9-1 (6-0)
|
2. Pitt
|
2 (Same)
|
30-23 W vs. UNC
|
8-2 (5-1)
|
3. N.C. State
|
3 (Same)
|
45-42 L @ Wake
|
7-3 (4-2)
|
4. Clemson
|
4 (Same)
|
44-7 W vs. UConn
|
7-3 (5-2)
|
5. Louisville
|
9 (Up 4)
|
41-3 W vs. Syracuse
|
5-5 (3-4)
|
6. Virginia
|
5 (Down 1)
|
28-3 L vs. Notre Dame
|
6-4 (4-2)
|
7. UNC
|
6 (Down 1)
|
30-23 L @ Pitt
|
5-5 (3-4)
|
8. BC
|
10 (Up 2)
|
41-30 W @ GT
|
6-4 (2-4)
|
9. FSU
|
11 (Up 2)
|
31-28 W vs. Miami
|
4-6 (3-4)
|
10. Miami
|
7 (Down 3)
|
31-28 L @ FSU
|
5-5 (3-3)
|
11. Virginia Tech
|
12 (Up 1)
|
48-17 W vs. Duke
|
5-5 (3-3)
|
12. Syracuse
|
8 (Down 4)
|
41-3 L @ Louisville
|
5-5 (2-4)
|
13. GT
|
13 (Same)
|
41-30 L vs. BC
|
3-7 (2-6)
|
14. Duke
|
14 (Same)
|
48-17 L @ Virginia Tech
|
3-7 (0-6)