EagleAction - Reports: BC has its coach

According to multiple reports Boston College is set to hire Earl Grant as its men's basketball coach.

Eagle Action has been able to confirm the reports in the last hour.

This is a big hire for Pat Kraft, given the program's struggles in recent years and the need to change directions in the always difficult Atlantic Coast Conference.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported the news first and noted it was an "outside the box" hire for the Eagles.

The 44-year old native of North Charleston, S.C., was a guard for Georgia College from 1999-2000 and served as an assistant at The Citadel, Winthrop, Wichita State, and Clemson before becoming head coach at the College of Charleston in 2014.

Grant has led that program for the past seven years. In those years Grant compiled an overall record of 127-89 (.588) with a 69-50 mark in the Colonial Athletic Association.

That record probably doesn't do justice to the work Grant did at the school.

The Cougars were 14-18 under Doug Wojcik in 2013-14, the year before Grant took over. The rebuild included records of 9-24 and 17-14 in Grant's first two seasons.

He took Charleston to the NIT in 2016-17, when the team posted a 25-10 record, and then led the Cougars to the NCAA tournament in 2017-18, where they lost in the first round. That team tied for the CAA championship. Charleston was also 24-9 the following season and has posted winning conference records in each of the last two years.

Charleston has not finished worse than third in the CAA in the last five seasons.