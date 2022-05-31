Report: Langford Withdraws Name from NBA Draft, Will Return to BC

DeMarr Langford Jr. has withdrawn from the 2022 NBA Draft and will return to Boston College men's basketball next season, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Langford decided to test the NBA Draft waters in April. He was BC's second-leading scorer in 2021-22, only behind his older brother, Makai Ashton-Langford, who is coming back to Chestnut Hill for one final season.

While declaring for the draft this spring, Langford preserved his NCAA eligibility by not hiring an agent.

Langford averaged 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a sophomore. He started Year Two strong, piling up 12.1 points per game in the first 11 outings, reaching or eclipsing the 15-point mark four times in that span. Then, at the beginning of ACC play, he struggled mightily. In fact, he went pretty much the whole month of January without a double-digit scoring performance.

But a 17-point showing in a home win over Pittsburgh jumpstarted an impressive stretch for the 6-foot-5 guard. Langford rattled off six straight games with 10 or more points. He averaged 15.2 points in that window and converted 3-of-8 3-pointers. To put that in perspective, he had made a trio of triples all season prior to that six-game surge.

Langford was set back, and even sidelined briefly, with a toe injury, however, he returned and finished the year on the right note, reaching double figures in each of the Eagles' final four games.

That included his 19-point performance against Wake Forest in the second round of the ACC Tournament, which featured a game-clinching jumper in overtime to help send BC to its first ACC Tournament quarterfinals since 2017-18.

Langford saw an uptick in minutes (25.4 to 34.7 per game), field goal percentage (41.1% to 45.6%), 3-point percentage (23.5% to 26.9%), rebounds (4.2 to 4.8 per game), assists (1.4 to 2.3 per game), blocks (0.0 to 0.5 per game) and points (6.7 to 11.3 per game) from his freshman to sophomore years.

He'll be one of four returning starters for the Eagles in 2022-23.