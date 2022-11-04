If Boston College is to pull the upset against Duke on Friday night the Eagles will have to do that without starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec, according to a report by senior ESPN.com college football writer Pete Thamel.

Earlier in the week when head coach Jeff Hafley was asked about Jurkovec's status, looking ahead to tonight's game, he said that he would have to monitor his quarterback and render a decision later in the week closer to gametime.

Thamel's report is bad news for a Boston College team that's in need of a win.

Jurkovec went down with a knee injury in the second half of BC's loss to UCONN last week.

When Jurkovec left the game his backup Emmett Morehead completed 9/18 passes for 104 yards and an interception while being sacked two times. For the season Morehead is 21/39 for 225 yards, one touchdown and that pick last week.

BC's lack of offensive line health and the struggles up front were going to make it difficult for whoever the Eagles put behind center but Jurkovec is a loss.

BC has averaged 17.3 points per game this year. Jurkovec is 147/247 (59.5%) for 1,711 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. BC has just 540 rushing yards through eight games, so leaning on the run with a backup quarterback behind center is easier said than done.