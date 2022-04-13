Report: Grant to Hire Delaware Assistant Corey McCrae

Continuity comes at a premium in today's college sports. But Earl Grant is enjoying quite a bit of it as he enters Year Two as Boston College men's basketball coach.

Grant, however, did have to replace an assistant after Chris Markwood was hired by Maine, his alma mater, to become the Black Bears' next head coach.

It appears as if Grant has filled that hole.

Marcus Helton, the editor-in-chief of DMVelite.com, reported that Grant is hiring Delaware assistant Corey McCrae.

McCrae has spent the last six years under Martin Ingelsby with the Blue Hens. This past season, he was part of a Delaware team that won the CAA Tournament, earning the program's first NCAA Tournament berth since 2014.

The Blue Hens lost to Final Four-bound Villanova in the first round, 80-60.

McCrae was named as a top-five CAA assistant in a Stadium poll conducted in the summer of 2020. During his first two years on staff, a Blue Hen took home CAA Rookie of the Year honors. And Delaware was the only school in the conference to have an All-Rookie Team selection each of his first three years with the program.

McCrae came over from his high school alma mater, DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, Maryland), where he served as an assistant from 2009 to 2016.

He was also the head coach for a pair of AAU teams from 2012-14: DC Assault and DC Premier.

McCrae played his college ball at Wagner and then Fordham. After spending his first three years at Wagner, he finished his career at Fordham. He was a captain both of his seasons with the Rams and averaged 5.7 points per game as a senior.

Grant crossed paths with McCrae in the CAA when Grant was the head coach of College of Charleston.

McCrae's experience in the DMV could come in handy for the Eagles.

