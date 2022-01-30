Report: BC Targeting Notre Dame TEs Coach John McNulty for OC Job

Two and a half weeks after Frank Cignetti Jr. was first reported to be hired away by Pittsburgh—and nine days after the Panthers made it official—there's some movement in Boston College's search for a new offensive coordinator.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Sunday afternoon that the Eagles are targeting Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty to be their new OC.

If hired, McNulty would be BC's play-caller, according to Thamel. It's a role McNulty has assumed twice with Rutgers: first in 2007-08 and then in 2018-19.

McNulty has 15 years of NFL coaching experience. He has spent time in the league as a quarterbacks coach, a tight ends coach and a wide receivers coach.

He crossed paths with Jeff Hafley in 2013 when both were assistants for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McNulty was the Bucs' QBs coach, and Hafley was the team's DBs coach.

McNulty has coached Notre Dame's tight ends the last two seasons. In the process, he's helped develop 2021 Carolina Panthers' third-round pick Tommy Tremble and future NFLer Michael Mayer, who set the Notre Dame single-season record with 71 receptions this year—23 more than any other Fighting Irish player in 2021—and piled up 840 receiving yards and seven scores.

If hired, McNulty would be equipped with a pair of pro prospect skill players on offense: redshirt senior quarterback Phil Jurkovec and senior wide receiver Zay Flowers.

BC, notably, host Rutgers Week 1 of the 2022 season.