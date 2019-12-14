According to a report from Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Boston College is close to finalizing a deal to lock up Ohio State assistant coach Jeff Hafley as its next head coach.

Citing sources, Thamel writes, "Hafley spoke to BC officials in Boston on Thursday morning, according to a source. The trip to Boston was Hafley’s second interview, as BC officials traveled to Columbus last week for the initial meeting on Thursday night.

Hafley returned to Columbus on Friday morning from a recruiting trip and coached Buckeyes practice. He’s expected to soon be formally announced. Hafley is expected to stay with Ohio State through the College Football Playoff."

According to Thamel, what appealed to BC officials was Hafley's "recruiting experience in the Northeast".

Furthermore, in line with what Eagle Action reported late in the week, "BC has backed (hopes for more success) up with promises of improvements within the program, including a significantly increased salary pool for assistant coaches."

