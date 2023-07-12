According to a new report on Wednesday, Boston College is closing in on its new baseball coach.

According to Baseball America national writer Teddy Cahill, "Boston College is closing in on hiring Todd Interdonato as its next head coach." He noted that Interdonato has been at Wofford for the last 16 years and that the program won the Southern Conference this season.

This would be one of the first major moves for BC athletics director Blake James, who assumed his position just more than one year ago.

Interdonato is the all-time winningest coach for the Wofford baseball program and he has 455 wins at the school since 2007. He was an assistant coach at Wofford prior to assuming the head coaching duties there a decade and a half ago.

Interdonato has two Southern Conference championships, which he won during the 2021 an 2022 regular seasons.

Wofford was 40-19 (12-9) during the 2023 season.

Interdonato played at South Mountain Community College before transferring to UNC Asheville, where he graduated and later signed with the Evansville Otters before beginning a coaching career.

He has a career coaching record of 455-421. Interdonato's teams had losing conference records for his first seven seasons with Wofford but his fortunes have reversed significantly since then. Wofford has not had a losing record in league play since 2014.