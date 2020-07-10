EagleAction - Report: ACC Has Informed Coaches of Potential Conference-Only Schedule

That’s a reality BC could very well be living in this fall—if the 2020 season happens.

Boston College has won six or more games in all but one of the past seven years. But if it weren’t for non-conference matchups, BC wouldn’t have been a perennial bowl team during that span.

SOURCE: ACC coaches have been told of a conference-only games plan (as @Brett_McMurphy reported). I'm told the coaches have not yet been told it’s definite. ACC’s tentative conference-only football plan as they've discussed would extend to include #NotreDame .

ACC coaches have been informed of a conference-only schedule plan, according to college football reporter Bruce Feldman. And while that abridged schedule is not definite, it is considered a likely outcome by Stadium’s Brett McMurphy.

If the ACC goes this route, it’s reported that Notre Dame—an independent in football but a member of the ACC otherwise—would be included in the conference-only schedule.

The Big Ten became the first Power Five conference to move to a conference-only schedule for all fall sports on Thursday, and the Pac-12 is reportedly expected to follow suit soon.

This all comes one day after the Ivy League prohibited varsity athletic competition until Jan. 1.

With the Big Ten’s announcement, BC’s Week 4 matchup with Purdue has already been axed for the 2020 season. Here’s a look at the Eagles’ conference opponents this year:

● Syracuse (home)

● Clemson (home)

● Louisville (home)

● Virginia Tech (away)

● North Carolina State (away)

● Florida State (away)

● North Carolina (home)

● Wake Forest (away)

Possibly throw in Notre Dame, and that could be BC’s potential slate for 2020. If the order remained the same and the Irish weren’t added, that would be three straight home games, followed by three in a row on the road, and then a home-and-away split to round out the year.

The Eagles were just 22-34 in the ACC during Steve Addazio’s seven-year tenure. In fact, they never finished a season above .500 in conference play while Addazio served as the team’s head coach.

Rookie head coach Jeff Hafley has enough on his plate as is, with spring ball getting cut short and his staff having to gel virtually. A conference-only schedule would make his first go-around in Chestnut Hill even more difficult.

But it might just be the only way to safely carry out the 2020 season.