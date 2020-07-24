EagleAction - Report: ACC Could Delay Season, Use 10 + 1 Scheduling Model

Longtime ACC reporter David Teel noted that an eight “plus one” model is also a possibility. Teel reported that, in both cases, these models wouldn’t resemble traditional divisional schedules, and instead would focus on regional proximity.

There are, however, more reports about what that scheduling model might look like. Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reported that the conference is running through scheduling options, but a model involving 10 league games and a “plus one” non-conference matchup is the favorite.

It seems as if that “late July” deadline could be next Wednesday. That’s when ACC presidents are scheduled to meet, according to The Athletic ’s Nicole Auerbach, who tweeted on Thursday night, “don’t expect any final decisions on a scheduling model until then.”

It’s been a waiting game for the ACC since league commissioner John Swofford announced on July 10 that the conference and its Board of Directors would make a decision about fall sports toward the end of the month.

Sources: The ACC is discussing scheduling models, with 10 league games and a "plus one" outside the conference as the favorite. The ACC start date is still being debated between September 12, 19 and 26.

Additionally, Thamel tweeted that the ACC start date is still being discussed, with Sept. 12, 19, and 26 all reportedly on the table.

Clemson, the conference’s five-time reigning champion, has already pushed back the start of in-person classes for the fall semester to at least Sept. 21. And the Pac-12 is planning on kicking off its season on Sept. 19—what would have been Week 3 on the original 2020 schedule—according to Jon Wilner of The Mercury News.

The Pac-12 followed in the Big Ten’s footsteps of adopting a conference-only schedule for fall sports two weeks ago. It was the Ivy League, though, that made the first move, prohibiting all varsity athletic competition until Jan. 1. Other smaller conferences, like the Patriot League, have canceled fall sports as well, eying a potential postponement to the spring.

As a result, teams across the country have seen non-conference games disappear from their schedules. Boston College, for instance, is now scheduled to play just 10 games, following the cancellation of its matchups against Purdue and Holy Cross.

The Big 12, SEC, and ACC have yet to release official fall 2020 scheduling details. But if Thamel’s report comes to fruition, the ACC season will start anywhere from 10 days to three-and-a-half weeks later than originally planned.

Swofford has previously said that if the ACC went to a conference-only schedule, Notre Dame would “likely be in the mix,” per Teel. Stadium college football insider Brett McMurphy reported on Friday morning that if Notre Dame is included in the proposed 10 “plus one” scheduling model and plays 10 ACC opponents, its results will count in the league standings. McMurphy tweeted that it’s unknown at this time whether the Irish would be eligible for the ACC’s Orange Bowl bid—he reports that the Irish’s eligibility would need ACC presidential approval.

A lot can change before Wednesday, but it appears that the ACC is nearing a decision that would restructure the schedule and, more importantly, give the league more time to evaluate the COVID-19-affected college football landscape.