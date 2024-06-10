I reached out to each guy that took an OV this weekend and like last week, will update this if and when they get back to me.



Here's what a few guys have had to say so far about their time with the new Eagles staff...



WR Semaj Fleming (Edgewater HS, FL) - Offers from BC, App State, Arkansas, Costal Carolina, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Liberty, East Carolina, Marshall, Missouri, Pitt, Syracuse, Tulane and UCF



"Boston College is a great place and they are doing big things. The people there are amazing. Good vibes and people to hang out with. They have a lot of NFL experience on the coaching staff."



DE Nathan Nyandoro (Vanier HS, Montreal, Quebec) - Offers from BC, Akron and Syracuse



"I had a great time in Boston. Th staff did an excellent job of presenting and providing us with information about the school, as well as taking care of me and my family,. I feel I would be a good fit at Boston and be able to get coached up really good with all the very experienced coaches and as well with head coach Bill O’Brien's guidance. BC is definitely one of the top options for me."



Edge Triston Abram (Christian Bros. HS, St. Louis, MO) - Offers from BC, Western Illinois, Toledo, Ohio, Navy, Memphis, Lindenwood, Kent State, Kansas, Indiana, Georgia Tech, UConn, Cincy, Cal, Ball State and Army



"It was my first time in Boston and I didn’t know what to expect of it at first, but I gave it a chance and I really liked the city, school, and atmosphere of where I was. I’m trying to see how exactly I would fit into their system overall as a person. I know I would completely excel academically and athletically. The only concern is distance, new location that far from what I know. Some call it uncertainty, but I could most definitely adapt to it. I feel like I’d be a perfect fit in their system with how they are using their EDGE rushing guys, and the coaching staff are there to develop. They have 80+ years of NFL experience combined and three previous NFL head coaches, that’s something you just don’t see all the time.



"Boston College is in those top tier stages on my list and that’s why I scheduled and took the OV. They stand in that Top 3 contender spot so far, just feeling everything out as I come to a close on my visits and near my decision."