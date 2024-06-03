Sounds like the staff had a good weekend over in Chestnut Hill.



I reached out to all of the guys who were here this weekend (at least those that had open DM's on Twitter) to get an idea of how they felt things went over there. Nothing but positive reviews from the two guys that have gotten back to me so far. A third was taking finals today but was going to respond this afternoon.



I'll be updating this throughout the day as I hear back from any of the others. 13 total were at BC the last few days.



Bryce Lewis (Rosewell, GA - WR/TE)



On the environment



"My mom, sister and I loved the visit. Getting a deeper view of the city, campus, and also a look into many things outside of football. Those things being life after football, when the NFL journey starts, and going to a school that will squeeze “the more” out of you. I love everything about the school. From the knowledge and experience of the coaches and their drive to develop each player, to the network of people spread throughout the city for job opportunities when football is all said and done."



On why he believes he can be a good fit at BC



"I’m not the average tight end. I can line up closer to the line and be used in run protection, or even be stretched out to be a deep ball threat."



Quante Gillians (Rochester, NY - DE)



On the visit

"The Boston College OV was great it was fun and Organized by the way the set everything up to who our hosts wereI’d say as of right now BC is on the top of my list. I'd say another thing I love is the coaching staff has over 80 years of NFL coaching experience and coaching at the highest levels of college football."



On his timeframe for a decision



"Most likely by the end of June."



On why he believes he can be a good fit at BC



"Position wise, I'd fit BC as an outide backer/edge who will have to drop into coverage at times, but also be a great pass rusher and get after the QB."



Aburey Melvin (Brandywine, MD - DL)



On his visit and how he'd fit at BC



"I had a great time in Boston. Even though I'm playing from 0 to 9-wide in high school I'd be playing interior at BC. But, BC is very high on my list and I'll definitely be considering them when making my final decision."



