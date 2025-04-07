Recruits Discuss Recent Visits (Part 5)

More good feedback from prospects that have visited over the last week.

Some guys were here Tuesday or Thursday, others saw the great scrimmage on Saturday and obviously took a stroll around campus and sat in on team meetings.

The common theme that seems to be impressing the most is still the intensity of spring practices. Some guys I talked to are already committed and have just had their belief in BC strengthened, others are quickly being wow'd for the first time.

BC has had hundreds of potential future Eagles come through the doors over the last three weeks of spring ball and anyone that's gotten back to Eagle Action with some feed back has had nothing but good things to say.

Here's more of it from 16 recruits.

Furian Inferrera (2027 QB) Mater Dei High School, Santa Ana, CA

"I loved being up at BC with the coaches, especially talking with Coach Lawing, Dibiasso, and Coach O’Brien. I thought the atmosphere was great at practice. They got after it and I saw great competition taking place across the board. I also saw the effects of the weight room on the players compared to the last visit. Overall, I thought it was amazing and a big selling point that keeps me drawn in is the NFL ties."

Wesley Winn (2027 ATH) Riordan High School, San Francisco, CA)

"The visit was great. The practice was very efficient and fast paced. A lot of guys got reps in 7s and team session. That is good for development. I got to learn more about player development and academic programs and that is important to me. Meeting Coach Wyatt, Lawing and O’Brien is always a highlight. It was great to see them work on the field. I got an understanding of where I can fit to help the team. I was really impressed with all the QBs and the skill position play."

David Santiago (2028 DE) Bishop Hendricken

"BC was definitely one of my favorite visits. The energy in the building was amazing, there was awesome coaching and love how much the coaches make sure their athletes are doing everything right, no matter how long it takes. Touring BC definitely opened my eyes to what it’s truly like to be a D1 athlete."

Drew Beck (2026 DE/TE) Arlington High School

" It was a great time. The atmosphere was electric, the players were all flying around the whole practice, and it was really fun to watch. Matt Ryan made an awesome speech during team meetings at the beginning of the day, which was a great way to start it off. The coaching staff was really nice, they treated the recruits really well, and made it an all-around good experience."

Anthony Whaley (2028 DB) Springfield Central

"BC was great. The coaches were great, the players, everything really was good there. The coaches are very tough, but loving to their players and team. I would say the most that stands out about BC is the history of the school snd all of the buildings and the ages of the them. I would also just say the way the team meetings are and how the whole team is just all together."

Grady Holmes (2027 LT) Tabor Academy

"Boston College was very good, amazing energy and intensity throughout the whole practice. What stands out for me is Coach Applebaum. He’s very good at developing offensive lineman to play at the professional level."

Jayden Campbell (2028 QB) Lawrence Academy

"I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to BC from the moment I arrived. The energy from the players and coaches was amazing and it was evident that they were capitalizing on the momentum they built last season. What struck me the most was the fast-paced and inclusive nature of the practice. Every player was actively involved throughout the entire session. I also had the chance to tour the campus, which gave me a great sense of what BC has to offer beyond athletics, particularly in terms of academics. I’m excited to follow the team’s progress this year and to continue building my relationship with the staff on campus."

Andrew Berrios (2027 WR/DB) Dracut High School

"it went great. I loved the atmosphere and loved how they ran practice and how they did things. Overall great experience and a beautiful college."

Travis Bowen (2029 OL) Worcester Academy

"My visit to BC went well, it was great getting to see the next level. I was impressed with the big dogs and Coach Applebaum with the attention to detail with the drills and how each rep mattered. Another thing that stuck out to me was the intensity and the atmosphere . I felt like the whole BC staff and team had the drive to get better and to improve as a team.

Coach Fitzgerald talked about the strength program and the five pillars of what the team focuses on in and out of the weightroom. The Recruiting staff knew a lot about the BC football program. You could tell they loved it Those were the details that stood out to me and I'm excited to play college football.

Tommy Mahoney (2028 OL) Dexter Southfield

"I had a great visit at BC. The scrimmage was intense. Both the offense and the defense had great energy the whole time. Being a local kid, I know BC has a tradition of producing some of the best college linemen around. Coach Applebaum has done an incredible job working with the big guys. Coach O'Brien and his staff are doing an amazing job."

Cordell Jones Jr. (2026 ATH) Portland High School, Portland, ME

"The BC visit went well last weekend. I had a good time watching them practice and I really enjoyed the way they played. I think I would fit in will with their offensive system and it is very similar to what I ran this past season. I also really liked the school and what it has to offer."

Rory Funke (2028 QB) Dexter Southfield

"It’s always great to get on campus and see practice at BC. As you know I have family ties and love seeing my brother in uniform there, I feel comfortable at BC and know my way around campus. The practices that I’ve been to this spring have really impressed me with the intensity and organization."

Braylon Otis (ATH) Liverpool High School, Liverpool, NY

"I thought BC was amazing. The campus and energy there was great and so were the people. BC stands out to me because it truly feels like a family and everyone wants you to be the best you can be there. It also stands out to me because the coaching staff is one of the best i’ve seen."

Julius Patterson (2026 DB) Malden Catholic

"Going to the BC campus was a great experience. Lots of energy, intensity and good vibes. Players & practice move quick getting to their spots and starting a new drill, I loved getting to watch the defensive backs as that is my main position, it gave me a lot of confidence and new things to learn. BC has an amazing weight room and a great practice routine."

Nathan Brou (2027 OL/DL) Dexter Southfield

"I really like the overall atmosphere. What I noticed while watching the team practice is how close the coaches are to the players. The relationships between the coaches and players genuinely seemed like a family type of connection which is something that all players look for in a coach."

Ja'Dyn Williams (2026 LB) Massillon High School, Massillon, OH)

"It was a great visit at BC and learning about everything they have to offer. Lots of things stands out from the excellence of academics to the well familiar NFL staff all around. I like everything Coach O’Brien is doing as well as the players there and how they’re working."