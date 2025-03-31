Recruits Discuss Latest Visits (Part 4)

Keeping these rolling. As has been the theme throughout, it's worth noting just how impressed these recruits are with spring practices.

Showing off facilities and a beautiful campus is one thing (aside from Newton traffic), but having your actual on-field work be what stands out the most is valuable.

We've got 10 different 'testimonials' this week:

Charlie Thom (2026 TE/OL; Avon Old Farms)

"BC was awesome . I had the opportunity to talk with Coach Applebaum and he mentioned how close the group of offensive lineman are. I had seen them all walk into practice together with Coach and get extra work after practice as well. So, it’s definitely a group you would wanna be a part of. The practice in general was great and was pretty similar to my high school practices I have experienced so far with a mixture of indy work, team periods, and competitive periods."

Dajohn Yarborough (2027 OT/DT; Benilde-St. Margaret's, Minneapolis, MN)

"When I visited Boston College, I loved how friendly everyone was and how beautiful the campus looked. I loved the high intensity practice and how everyone was so competitive, especially in the trenches, how they go back and forth with each other every play. What also stood out me is how big one of their O-lineman was. I was stunned. I also loved how the coaches and staff making sure I felt special there."

Matthew Wagner (2027 OL/DL; Milton High School)

"I thought my visit to BC was well done for the program. We started at a check in then went to watch film in the film rooms with the team until we went out on a bus to check out the rest of campus. We headed back and saw the spring practice for about two hours and then after I met with some of the coaches including the offensive line coach. After that we headed over to get catered food and ate lunch. We split up into smaller groups and talked about academics and academic support, then we went to the weight room and got measured (height weight hand size arm length) and they spoke about their technology and how their workouts go and what we should expect if we go there. On our way back to the meeting rooms we stopped by the field for some more pictures and to look at the feild before ending off in a small meeting with the quarterbacks coach and he went over what the steps should be if you want to play and gave us overall advice on how we should deal with recruiting."

Emmanuel Jjuko (2027 OL; Fairfield Prep)

"Boston College was great, it really was. They're building something really special there. They have great facilities, their coaches have decades of experience and what stood out to me most is the level of intensity and pride the team rolls on. It really is different over in Chestnut Hill."

Malcolm Mason (2027 WR/CB; Lawrence Academy)

"I had a great experience visiting Boston College. The campus creates a strong sense of community and focuses on growth and teamwork. Intense practices combine competition and support. Seeing players and coaches working together to improve their skills and build team culture was inspiring. Overall, it was an unforgettable visit!"

Damon Hibbert (2027 DB; Taft)

"The BC tour was an awesome experience. I learned a lot about their school values and jesuit history. As for the practice, I loved how the DB room under Coach Robinson supported each other and competed til' the final whistle. BC feels like home. I can definitely see myself adding to whats already there."

JT Geraci (2027 TE; Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, NJ)

"It was a great experience being there. Coach O’Brien has an impressive resumé and lots of NFL experience, so it was special meeting him. I liked watching practice because it was very similar to what we do at Don Bosco."

William 'Tex' Vaughn (2027 WR/TE; Kings Mountain High School, Kings Mt., NC)

"I loved how competitive they are and I love the coaching staff. It’s just all the players are good guys and the business program is one of the top in the country. I talked with the OC, head coach, and the wide receivers coach. Those conversations went great. They are definitely one of the schools at the top of my list. Looking forward to going back in June for my OV."

Jacob Butler (2026 WR/PR; Long Island Lutheran High School, Brookville, NY)

"I enjoyed visiting campus. This was my first time taking the full tour. Loved it. Had a chance to sit down with Coach Wyatt and Coach Lawing, which is something I was really looking forward to. I watched film cut-ups with both coaches and discussed where I'd fit in the offense. Also talked about life with Coach Wyatt. My favorite part of the visit was probably the pace of practice, the competitiveness, and seeing the coaches get after it. That was the type of environment I'm looking for."

Praise Oladipupo (2027 ATH; Noblesville High School, Noblesville, IN)

"I really loved the campus overall and the football program was really intriguing as they got into the details of it all. They compared it to a NFL style program, but in college which really caught my attention. I also really like the fact that they will prepare you for the league."